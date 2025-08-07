Superfruit Mangoes best natural source to heal various human deficiencies, boost immunity, says nutrition experts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Known globally as the "king of fruits," mangoes hold a special place in the country's economy and culture.

With their sweet aroma and rich taste, mangoes remain Pakistan’s most loved summer fruit. From bustling street markets to international export crates, mangoes are not just a seasonal favorite but a symbol of national pride.

Pakistan is among the top global producers of mangoes, cultivating over 1.8 million tons annually, according to the food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). Popular varieties like Sindhri, Chaunsa, Langra, and Anwar Ratol are widely exported to the middle East, Europe, and North America, making mangoes an important contributor to the country’s agricultural economy.

According to Waheed Ahmed, Patron-in-Chief of the Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters Association (PFVEA), mango exports this year are expected to cross $100 million, despite climate-related challenges. To support the industry, the Ministry of Commerce and Pakistan Horticulture Development & Export Company (PHDEC) have introduced improved post-harvest methods, including mango bagging, upgraded cold chains, and enhanced grading systems to meet global standards.

Beyond their economic value, mangoes are widely recognized for health benefits. Dr. Anwar Ali Khawaja, a respected Pakistani physician, dispels common myths, stating that mangoes are among the best natural sources of Vitamin C, calcium, and iron, all of which boost immunity, support eyesight, aid liver function, and improve digestion.

He recommended that there is no harm in eating mangoes up to 330 grams a day, and that misconceptions linking mangoes to skin rashes or weight gain stem more from seasonal heat than the fruit itself.

Nutrition experts across the globe also consider mangoes a nutrient-rich superfruit. According to the USDA FoodData Central, a single mango provides over 60% of daily Vitamin C, along with good amounts of fiber, potassium, Vitamin A, and Vitamin B6.

Clinical dietitian Dr.

Kirbie Daily explained that mangoes contain mangiferin, a rare natural antioxidant that helps reduce inflammation, supports digestive health, and may help in blood sugar regulation.

Peer-reviewed studies published in the Journal of Food Biochemistry and Phytotherapy Research also highlighted mangoes' potential to combat oxidative stress, improve cholesterol levels, and protect against heart and liver diseases.

In local markets, the mango season brings both excitement and economic activity. Javed Iqbal, a fruit seller in Rawalpindi, shared that demand for premium varieties like Chaunsa triples on weekends. “It’s more than fruit—it’s an emotion,” he said with a smile.

Ayesha Malik, a schoolteacher shopping in Islamabad, remarked, “Mangoes are part of our summer tradition. We buy them in bulk, not just for the taste, but also because we know they’re healthy for our children.”

This year, the mango season in Pakistan has faced serious challenges due to the growing impacts of climate change. Prolonged heatwaves, unexpected rainfall, and shifting weather patterns have significantly affected mango production, particularly in Punjab and Sindh — two of the country's key mango-producing regions.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, early flowering due to warmer winters followed by scorching heat during fruit development led to considerable crop losses.

Experts from the Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters Association (PFVEA) estimated a decline of nearly 20–30% in yield in some orchards. Despite these hurdles, exporters remain optimistic, with the government promoting climate-resilient farming techniques like micro-irrigation, fruit bagging, and integrated pest management to adapt and sustain the mango economy.

With their unforgettable and unmatched taste, cultural importance, export value, and scientifically-backed medicinal properties, mangoes continue to be a golden symbol­-rich in flavor, health, heritage and one of Pakistan’s sweetest gifts to the world.