Superintendent Among Four Blacklisted For Cheating During Matric Exams
Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2025 | 09:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Peshawar Division and Chairman of Peshawar education Board, Riaz Khan Mehsud, on Saturday taken strict action against exam staff involved in facilitating cheating during the ongoing matriculation examinations.
According to an official statement from the Commissioner's office, Superintendent Muhammad Aqeel, Deputy Superintendent Mehmood Khan and Examiners Hammad Khan, and Muhammad Sajid had been relieved of their duties and declared permanently ineligible for any future board duty.
The action was taken following a surprise inspection conducted by Assistant Commissioner Peshawar, Shahroze Mufti, on April 12 at Royal School, Zaryab Colony, where students were found openly cheating during the exam.
The invigilation staff and school administration were allegedly actively helping students in the use of unfair means.
A large quantity of pocket guides and unauthorized materials was also recovered from the examination center.
Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud expressed strong displeasure over the report and ordered an immediate blacklisting of the involved staff, initiation of formal inquiries under E&D Rules, and the deployment of a replacement examination team at the affected center.
He reaffirmed his commitment to maintaining transparency and discipline in the examination process, stating, “There will be zero tolerance for cheating. Anyone found involved in such malpractice should be prepared for the strictest disciplinary action.”
Recent Stories
US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs
Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S. talks
Israeli army continues military operations in Tulkarm, its camps
GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-US talks
Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate of Oman’s Minister of Forei ..
21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza
PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets
Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation
Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds
Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan
UAE President receives US Congress delegation
Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Street children deserve compassion, care: CM5 hours ago
-
CM condoles death of Khawaja Shahid Mahmood5 hours ago
-
CM grieved over child’s death5 hours ago
-
CM takes notice of maid’s death in Hanjarwal5 hours ago
-
CM grieved over killing of eight Pakistanis5 hours ago
-
PM expresses grief over killing of eight Pakistanis in Iran6 hours ago
-
NA Speaker felicitates Shujaat Hussain on elected unopposed President of PML7 hours ago
-
Bench, bar cooperation imperative for speedy justice to litigants: PM aide7 hours ago
-
Two men shot, injured in separate incidents of armed attacks7 hours ago
-
Mirpur set to get International airport as feasibility process begins7 hours ago
-
Mirpur protests Israeli aggression in Palestine, accuses world nations of double standards7 hours ago
-
NA Speaker felicitates Bilawal on being elected Chairman PPP8 hours ago