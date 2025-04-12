Superintendent among four blacklisted for cheating during Matric exams

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Peshawar Division and Chairman of Peshawar education Board, Riaz Khan Mehsud, on Saturday taken strict action against exam staff involved in facilitating cheating during the ongoing matriculation examinations.

According to an official statement from the Commissioner's office, Superintendent Muhammad Aqeel, Deputy Superintendent Mehmood Khan and Examiners Hammad Khan, and Muhammad Sajid had been relieved of their duties and declared permanently ineligible for any future board duty.

The action was taken following a surprise inspection conducted by Assistant Commissioner Peshawar, Shahroze Mufti, on April 12 at Royal School, Zaryab Colony, where students were found openly cheating during the exam.

The invigilation staff and school administration were allegedly actively helping students in the use of unfair means.

A large quantity of pocket guides and unauthorized materials was also recovered from the examination center.

Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud expressed strong displeasure over the report and ordered an immediate blacklisting of the involved staff, initiation of formal inquiries under E&D Rules, and the deployment of a replacement examination team at the affected center.

He reaffirmed his commitment to maintaining transparency and discipline in the examination process, stating, “There will be zero tolerance for cheating. Anyone found involved in such malpractice should be prepared for the strictest disciplinary action.”