Superintendent Buildings arrested over corruption

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested a superintendent of the buildings department for taking a bribe.

The ACE spokesman on Wednesday said Irfan Ali of Toba Tek Singh, in a complaint, said that Superintendent M&R Buildings Department Muhammad Javaid demanded bribe of Rs 25,000.

On the complaint, Director ACE Anwaarul Hasan Sheerazi conducted a raid and nabbed the superintendent red handed while receiving the bribe.

The raiding officer also recovered marked Currency from his possession whilefurther investigation is under way.