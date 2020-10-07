Superintendent Buildings Arrested Over Corruption
Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 06:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested a superintendent of the buildings department for taking a bribe.
The ACE spokesman on Wednesday said Irfan Ali of Toba Tek Singh, in a complaint, said that Superintendent M&R Buildings Department Muhammad Javaid demanded bribe of Rs 25,000.
On the complaint, Director ACE Anwaarul Hasan Sheerazi conducted a raid and nabbed the superintendent red handed while receiving the bribe.
The raiding officer also recovered marked Currency from his possession whilefurther investigation is under way.