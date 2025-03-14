Open Menu

Superintendent Caught Red-handed With Bribe At Ferozewala Examination Centre

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Superintendent caught red-handed with bribe at Ferozewala examination centre

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Chairman of the Task Force for Education, Muzammil Mehmood, during a surprise visit to the Ferozewala examination centre, uncovered serious malpractice involving the superintendent, including the recovery of bribe money and evidence of assisting candidates.

According to the details, during checks, based on student complaints, he found voice chats on the mobile phone of the superintendent related to helping and providing moral support to candidates, along with roll number slips. The chairman also recovered 17,000 rupees and evidence of money transfers from the superintendent.

Muzammil Mehmood said that Ali Raza was also found involved in exchanging roll numbers with the superintendent of another centre.

He immediately suspended him and registered an FIR. In addition to handing over the superintendent to the police, Muzammil ordered a departmental inquiry. He also directed the police to conduct an investigation into Ali Raza’s case, adhering to legal procedures.

Meanwhile, Minister of education Rana Sikandar Hayat also visited several examination centers, checked the arrangements, and inquired from students about the "booti mafia." He emphasised that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure transparency in the exams, and any negligence in this regard will be unforgivable. He added that if any staff member on examination duty is found assisting a candidate, strict legal action will be taken against them.

Recent Stories

King of Sweden receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Stoc ..

King of Sweden receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Stockholm

11 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz congratulates Hindu community on Holi 

PM Shehbaz congratulates Hindu community on Holi 

28 minutes ago
 HBL PSL trophy tour commences today from Hyderabad ..

HBL PSL trophy tour commences today from Hyderabad, Karachi

33 minutes ago
 Missing Wheel of PIA Flight PK-306 found after lan ..

Missing Wheel of PIA Flight PK-306 found after landing without one at Lahore air ..

39 minutes ago
 Gold price increases by Rs4,700 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs4,700 per tola in Pakistan

45 minutes ago
 Sindh govt launches a job portal for youth 

Sindh govt launches a job portal for youth 

51 minutes ago
Dubai lights up with spectacular displays as part ..

Dubai lights up with spectacular displays as part of 'RamadanInDubai' campaign

56 minutes ago
 National Human Rights Institution concludes partic ..

National Human Rights Institution concludes participation in GANHRI Annual Meeti ..

2 hours ago
 Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Foundation continues r ..

Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Foundation continues relief efforts in Gaza

3 hours ago
 ADDED conducts 965 inspections since beginning of ..

ADDED conducts 965 inspections since beginning of Ramadan

3 hours ago
 WFP warns of food insecurity risks in Gaza, West B ..

WFP warns of food insecurity risks in Gaza, West Bank

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Children's Book Awards offers AED110,00 pr ..

Sharjah Children's Book Awards offers AED110,00 prizes

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan