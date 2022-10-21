Superintendent Central Jail Haripur organizes weekly parade to resolve the issues of inmates

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 )

Most of the problems presented by the prisoners were related to their transfer to the jails of their native areas for which the necessary transfer roll would be sent to the Inspectorate Peshawar.

Apart from this, the medical problems were registered by the medical staff while the rest of the issues and overall condition were found satisfactory.

Umair Khan said all the resources were being utilized for the welfare of the prisoners and to make the inmates a useful citizens after their release, all possible steps would be taken to solve their problems.

On the occasion, Assistant Superintendent Muqaddis Khan Jadoon, Waqas Khan, Line Officer Saud Khan and other staff were also present.