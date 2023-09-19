Open Menu

Superintendent , Central Jail Karachi Calls On Governor

Superintendent of Central Jail Karachi Hasan Sahito here on Tuesday called on Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori

The Superintendent invited the governor to a painting exhibition by prisoners at Arts Council Karachi on September 23.

The governor said that the purchase of paintings would encourage the work of prisoners.

