Superintendent CJH inaugurates renovated hospital ward in the prison

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Superintendent Central Jail Haripur (CJH) Umair Khan Tuesday inaugurated renovated hospital ward to provide treatment facilities to the inmates in the prison.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the executive and medical staff of the CJH hospital. The repair and renovation work continued for almost 3 months and the renovated ward was opened for the treatment of prisoners.

The new and renovated medical wards will be used for admission of emergency nature cases while four new washrooms/bathrooms have also been constructed in the ward.

While speaking on the occasion Superintendent CJH Umair Khan said that the new ward facility will provide quality healthcare services to sick prisoners in a professional manner and uplift the image of our prison and department.

He further said that the prison department is committed to providing all basic facilities including sports, health and training of various skills to the inmates in all prisons of the province and making the prisoners valuable citizens.