Superintendent District Jail Abbottabad Inaugurates Training Center For Inmates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2022 | 07:16 PM

Superintendent district jail Abbottabad inaugurates training center for inmates

In order to make prisoners skilled, District Jail Abbottabad Friday started a sewing training center, Superintendent Jail Hamid Khan inaugurated the training center

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :In order to make prisoners skilled, District Jail Abbottabad Friday started a sewing training center, Superintendent Jail Hamid Khan inaugurated the training center.

While speaking on the occasion Superintendent district jail Hamid Khan said that we are providing skill development opportunities to the inmates as a top priority in order to make them useful citizens of society after completion of their punishment by using our own resources.

He further said that for the course registration with NAVTEC we have applied and the process has been started, before the official start of the center we have launched the training of inmates by using our own resources and will be able to impart training of 20 inmates in the jail.

The training will help them to get employment easily after release from prison, adding the jail superintendent said.

Hamid Khan disclosed that many other skilled development projects are in pipeline that would be materialized after some time and we would start providing training to the inmates in various categories.

