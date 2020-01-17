UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Superintendent Engineer (SE) ,Mepco To Address Open Court On Saturday

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 04:49 PM

Superintendent Engineer (SE) ,Mepco to address open court on Saturday

Superintendent Engineer (SE) Mepco would hold open court on Saturday to address consumer complaints here at Jamia mosque, ahle-hadees Khanewal chowk

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Superintendent Engineer (SE) Mepco would hold open court on Saturday to address consumer complaints here at Jamia mosque, ahle-hadees Khanewal chowk.

Muhammad Shehzad would hear complaints regarding electricity problems and issue orders to resolve the issues, official spokesman said on Friday.

Xen Mepco Khanewal division Irfan Bashir, SDO Mepco-I sub division Jahanian Muhammad Rafique, SDO-II sub division Jahanian Arif Mahmood,SDO City-I Khanewal Irfan Bashir and other officers would be available on the occasion.

Related Topics

Electricity Khanewal Jahanian Mosque Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announces ticket pric ..

5 minutes ago

Troubled UK airline Flybe says seeking govt loan

5 minutes ago

Govt issues show cause notice to officials getting ..

16 minutes ago

Shell Interested in Expanding Activities in Russia ..

9 minutes ago

Graduation ceremony of 5th KP Govt Innovation fell ..

9 minutes ago

Supreme Court dismisses Allied Bank appeal against ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.