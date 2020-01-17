Superintendent Engineer (SE) ,Mepco to address open court on Saturday

Superintendent Engineer (SE) Mepco would hold open court on Saturday to address consumer complaints here at Jamia mosque, ahle-hadees Khanewal chowk

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Superintendent Engineer (SE) Mepco would hold open court on Saturday to address consumer complaints here at Jamia mosque, ahle-hadees Khanewal chowk.

Muhammad Shehzad would hear complaints regarding electricity problems and issue orders to resolve the issues, official spokesman said on Friday.

Xen Mepco Khanewal division Irfan Bashir, SDO Mepco-I sub division Jahanian Muhammad Rafique, SDO-II sub division Jahanian Arif Mahmood,SDO City-I Khanewal Irfan Bashir and other officers would be available on the occasion.