Superintendent Engineer (SE), Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) will hold an open court on March 12

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Superintendent Engineer (SE), Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) Sukkur, Abdul Ghani Memon will hold an open court at the SDO office Sethrja on March 12th (Thursday).

Following the directions of of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), SEPCO has decided to hear consumers' reservations on detection, over billing and other related issues while SEPCO will take action against the electricity defaulters.

Electricity consumers can submit applications during the public court, said spokesperson SEPCO, Engineer Manzoor Hussain Soomro here on Monday.