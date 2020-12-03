UrduPoint.com
Superintendent Inspects Attock, Kundian Railway Sections

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 08:51 PM

Superintendent inspects Attock, Kundian railway sections

Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways, Mohammad Nasir Thursday visited Attock City to Kundian railway sections and checked arrival and departure timings of trains, annual income of the stations and track alignment under annual inspection

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways, Mohammad Nasir Thursday visited Attock City to Kundian railway sections and checked arrival and departure timings of trains, annual income of the stations and track alignment under annual inspection.

He was accompanied by DCO Hamid Farooq Qureshi, Division Engineer Sanaullah and other divisional and assistant officers who visited Attack City to Kundian Junction.

During inspection, he also reviewed conditions of booking office, station buildings, hostels, track maintenance, and level crossing.

The team also inspected facilities being provided to passengers on the railway station including clean drinking water, cleanliness condition, lights and seating arrangements in waiting rooms.

Speaking on the occasion, DS Peshawar said that all possible efforts would be made for providing maximum relief to commuters in travelling through railways. He directed Railways Police to take strict action against those throwing garbage in the limits of railway stations.

He also distributed cash prizes among best performers of railways employees and planted a sapling in Kundiaan Loco shed.

