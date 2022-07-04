Superintendent jail distributes cash among 42 staffers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :The Central Jail administration distributed cash prizes among 42 officials in acknowledgement of their best performance here on Monday.

According to prisons department sources, Superintendent Central Jail Ch Asghar Ali gave away cash prizes among head warders, warders, passengers, and sanitary workers.

He said that encouragement of well performed staff would continue in future.