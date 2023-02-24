UrduPoint.com

Superintendent Seeks Action Against PTI Workers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Superintendent seeks action against PTI workers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Superintendent Peshawar Prison has sent a letter to Sharqi police station for taking action against PTI workers who posed a threat to the security cordon and attempted to enter the jail.

The letter issued to Sharqi police on Friday said some PTI workers staged a mass protest in front of Gate-1 of the Central Prison Peshawar and disturbed the administration for hours.

Some of the protesters even crossed the fence along the roadside and incite others to do the same.

"Central Prison Peshawar is a highly sensitive security installation. This action of PTI workers may lead to some untoward incidence as hundreds of hardcore militants and dangerous criminals are confined to this prison."The letter asked the police to take legal action against the intruders, pictures of whom were attached, and patrolling might be increased to avoid the recurrence of such a situation.

