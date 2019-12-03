Superintending Engineer Irrigation announces water rotation programme in Pinyari Circle

The Superintending Engineer Irrigation Pinyari Circle Hyderabad Tuesday announced water rotation programme in upper and lower divisions of his circle due to water shortage in Indus river

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :The Superintending Engineer Irrigation Pinyari Circle Hyderabad Tuesday announced water rotation programme in upper and lower divisions of his circle due to water shortage in Indus river.

According to announcement, water will be available in canal of D/S Pinyari Branch System up to December 10, 2019 while water will be released at U/S Fall Regulator and in canal of D/S Daro Branch System from December 10 to 14, 2019.