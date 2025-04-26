Superior University hosts impactful networking session on AI in healthcare at LCCI

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) The Superior Alumni Office successfully organized the “Connect & Engage” networking session at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), centered around the timely theme “Smart Technology, Smart Health: The AI Impact.”

The event convened a dynamic mix of alumni, industry leaders, healthcare professionals, and academics to explore the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence in healthcare, business, and technology. A major highlight was the thought-provoking panel discussion, where distinguished speakers examined practical AI applications, emerging digital health trends, and the vital role of collaboration between academia and industry.

Prof. Dr. Arfan Jaffar, Dean of the Faculty of Computer Sciences at Superior University, and Mr. Kashif Talib, CEO of Symtera Technologies, delivered keynote addresses that underscored the need for AI-driven innovation and strategic foresight.

Attendees praised Superior University’s initiative for fostering rich dialogue and providing a collaborative platform that opens doors to future-focused partnerships and development.