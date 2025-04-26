Superior University Hosts Impactful Networking Session On AI In Healthcare At LCCI
Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2025 | 12:30 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) The Superior Alumni Office successfully organized the “Connect & Engage” networking session at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), centered around the timely theme “Smart Technology, Smart Health: The AI Impact.”
The event convened a dynamic mix of alumni, industry leaders, healthcare professionals, and academics to explore the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence in healthcare, business, and technology. A major highlight was the thought-provoking panel discussion, where distinguished speakers examined practical AI applications, emerging digital health trends, and the vital role of collaboration between academia and industry.
Prof. Dr. Arfan Jaffar, Dean of the Faculty of Computer Sciences at Superior University, and Mr. Kashif Talib, CEO of Symtera Technologies, delivered keynote addresses that underscored the need for AI-driven innovation and strategic foresight.
Attendees praised Superior University’s initiative for fostering rich dialogue and providing a collaborative platform that opens doors to future-focused partnerships and development.
Recent Stories
Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints
Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by In ..
DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments
DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakistan-India relations
Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with opposition in lead
KP's First Drug Rehabilitation Center inaugurated in District Jail Kohat
CM Sindh asks protesters to stop agitation, unblock roads due to canals project
Rushed FIR over Pahalgam incident exposes India’s false flag operation: Tarar
Ambassador Qureshi, Bulgarian envoy discuss regional, global issues
Pakistan united to face any aggression; Bilawal
AKU, local and Global partners launch Malaria Elimination Project in Thatta
Kazakhstan Delegation Visits Karachi Port Trust
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Qalam Karwan organizes Aalmi Halqa Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) online session on Hazrat Ayesha Siddiqa's ( ..6 minutes ago
-
PA Speaker, ministers condemn terrorism, urge people to stand united6 minutes ago
-
Superior University hosts impactful networking session on AI in healthcare at LCCI6 minutes ago
-
PIMS adopts transformative measures to enhance healthcare delivery system: ED PIMS16 minutes ago
-
Kohat rallies for Malaria awareness on World Malaria Day26 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by India: Malik43 minutes ago
-
DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments45 minutes ago
-
DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakistan-India relations45 minutes ago
-
KP's First Drug Rehabilitation Center inaugurated in District Jail Kohat45 minutes ago
-
CM Sindh asks protesters to stop agitation, unblock roads due to canals project45 minutes ago
-
Rushed FIR over Pahalgam incident exposes India’s false flag operation: Tarar45 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Qureshi, Bulgarian envoy discuss regional, global issues45 minutes ago