Superior University Lahore doubles scholarships for Palestinian students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) The Superior University Lahore has doubled the scholarships for Palestinian students under the COMSTECH Palestine Program

This was revealed during a meeting held between Coordinator General COMSTECH,Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary and Chairman Association of Private Sector Universities of Pakistan (APSUP)/Chairman BoG Superior University, Prof. Dr. Ch. Abdul Rehman and Rector of Superior University Lahore, Prof. Sumaira Rehman on Thursday.

The meeting, at Superior University Lahore, emphasized Superior University Lahore's unwavering support for the COMSTECH Scholars under the COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence Program, with the Rector and Chairman wholeheartedly pledging their full backing for the program.

A significant announcement marked the conversation, as the Chairman unveiled plans to double scholarships for Palestinian students.

In a noteworthy initiative, COMSTECH, in collaboration with Association of Private Sector Universities of Pakistan (APSUP), had previously awarded 500 free scholarships to Palestinian students three years ago, leading to the successful completion of courses by numerous Palestinian scholars, said a news release.

The meeting concluded with a resounding commitment to collaboration and coordination, with officials from both sides actively engaged in discussions. This collective commitment signifies a substantial leap forward in fostering educational initiatives and strengthening international cooperation