Supermacy of law to be ensured in South Punjab:AIG

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Inam Ghani said that all efforts would be made to ensure Supermacy of law in the South Punjab.

Addressing a press conference at DPO office during his visit of Khanewal on Friday, Inam Ghani said that it is top priority to ensure registration of FIRs in order to control crime.

He said that coordination among media, civil society and police was need of hour to make a crime free society.

He said that different training sessions were being organised for to bring positive changes in their behavior. He said that registration of bogus FIR would be stopped by bringing more improvement in performance of front desk.