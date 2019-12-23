Supervising committee meeting discusses steps for elimination of Locusts

The supervising committee, formed by Sindh Government for the elimination of locust swarm on Monday deliberated upon the steps for the locust elimination

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :The supervising committee, formed by Sindh Government for the elimination of locust swarm on Monday deliberated upon the steps for the locust elimination.

The committee would carry out the task in collaboration with federal Department of Plant Protection.

It would be headed by Divisional Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad with Director Agriculture Extension, Deputy Commissioners of Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushehro Feroze Districts, official of Federal Plant Protection Department and a representative of Sindh Abadgar Board/Sindh Chamber of Agriculture as members of the committee.

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah chaired the meeting at his office.

Addressing the meeting, Commissioner strongly directed the officials of Agriculture Department to immediately send field officials from the department throughout the division in order to submit comprehensive and accurate report on whether or not the locust is present in the crop to commissioner and high officials while a detailed report shall also be submitted about the existing stock of the medicines and expenses incurring on it on daily basis.

Commissioner also instructed to immediately handover five hand spray machines to Deputy Commissioner Naushero Feroze District and if more machines are available in stock then the number of machine shall be doubled so that effective steps could be adopted against locust.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Mirza Nasir Ali, Deputy Commissioner Nauherho Feroze Captain (R) Bilal Shahid Rao, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Junaid Hameed Samo, Director Agriculture Ghulam Mustafa Jamali, Deputy Director Agriculture Mohammad Ramzan Channa, Entomologist Federal Plant Protection Department Ghulam Qadir Lund briefed Commissioner in detail about steps taken in three districts about the elimination of locust.

They said that at the moment in all three districts, the presence of locust was equal to nil due to cold wave. They said that officials are also being sent to conduct a detailed survey so that spray work could be continued in the affected areas where the presence of locust is reported.

Director Information Shafiq Hussain Memon, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Dilshad Ahmed Umrani and other officials also attended the meeting.