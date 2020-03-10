Supervision of private sector inevitable for KP industrial revolution: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Abdul Karim Khan,

UrduPoint.com
Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Abdul Karim Khan, has said that strong supervision of private sector was inevitable for industrial revolution in the province as envisioned by the incumbent government

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Abdul Karim Khan, has said that strong supervision of private sector was inevitable for industrial revolution in the province as envisioned by the incumbent government.

Chairing a meeting of Small Industries Development board here on Tuesday, the adviser to CM said that necessary facilities of electricity, gas, water, streetlights and sewerage would be provided to the industrialists of Warsak Road Peshawar, Shabqadar, Jahangira and Attock to enable them prosper their business.

He said the province could be made a model business hub if industrial zones were established in newly merged tribal districts.

To provide best possible employment opportunities to the tribal youth, he said benefits from SIDB machinery would be realized to teach different skills to the youth through this institution.

He also stressed upon devising a comprehensive plan for commercial activities at all industrial zones for attaining desired monetary benefits through industry.

MD Ghazanfar Ali, MDs Farooq Anwar, Sahibzada Zulfiqar Ali, Farid Qadir, Director Finance Abdul Kabir, joint directors Noman Fayaz, Muhammad Salim, Jamal Nasir, Abdul Hamid Khattak and Khizar Khattak were also present on the occasion.

