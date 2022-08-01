UrduPoint.com

Supervision Officers Review Security For Muharram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2022 | 07:54 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :The Supervision officers and Sectors Incharges reviewed the security measures regarding Muharram-ul-Haram across the district at various thalas and police checkpoints.

According to the police spokesman, on the directive of DPO Dera Captain (Retd) Najamul Hasnain Liaquat, all the supervision officers and in-charges of the sectors reviewed the security measures of Muharram-ul-Haram across the district.

The supervision Officer Parowa Circle, Additional SP Dera Javed Awan visited Parowa Circle, SP Investigation Shabir Hussain visited Police Station City, Sadar and Town's thalas while Supervision Officer Paharpur Circle Nisar Khan Marwat visited various thalas of his circle.

On this occasion, the supervision officers spoke with the in-charges of thalas including the sector in-charge and sub-sector in-charge and briefed them about security.

On the orders of RPO Dera Shaukat Abbas and DPO Najamul Hasnain Liaquat, the supervision officers directed all the security personnel to ensure the use of bullet proof helmets and jackets while performing duties.

They said that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

