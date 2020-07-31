Supervisor of multinational company hit to death

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :A middle-aged man riding on his motorbike died after got hit by passenger wagon head-on near PARCO gate here.

According to rescuers, victim named Muhammad Waseem Syal, r/o Qasba Gujrat, who was supervisor of Pakistani multinational company Descon, moving to his home on PARCO road.

He was hit by wagon no. MNS/2929 reported to be heading from wrong route, resulted Muhammad Waseem died on the spot. Driver fled the scene, while police took the wagon into custody and started investigation.