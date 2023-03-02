Supervisory committee for the construction of Shounter Tunnel formed

(@FahadShabbir)

Kashmir has formed a 6-member supervisory committee headed by Minister for Education Deewan Ali Khan Chughtai for the construction of Shounter Tunnel

MUZAFFARABAD) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) Kashmir has formed a 6-member supervisory committee headed by Minister for education Deewan Ali Khan Chughtai for the construction of Shounter Tunnel.

This was announced after developing unanimity between the AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas and Chief Minister of Gilgat-Baltistan Barrister Khalid Khurshid during his visit to AJK capital Muzaffarabad a few day earlier The committee would assess the importance of the project and the project area, said a government press note here on Thursday.

The members of the committee headed by Deewan Ali Khan Chughtai, the cabinet members including Ch.Muhammad Rashid, Sardar Faheem Akhter Rabbani, Ch.Azhar Sadiq, AJK Chief Secretary Muhammad Usman Chachar, Secretary Planning and Development and the Secretary Communication and Works.

The committee would make close contact between the governments of GB and AJK and the Federal Ministries of Communication and National Highway Authority(NHA). The Committee will also make contact with some nominated committee of GB to take concrete steps for the construction of the project.

The Committee will include the project experts and devise a comprehensive strategy for achieving the objective. It was said that the Shounter Tunnel project is much imperative which will reduce the distance of 8 hours time between Islamabad to GB and promote tourism to help in accelerating the economic activities in GB and AJK, besides, help in strengthening the bilateral historical and geographical ties between the two governments and in enhancing the people to people contact.