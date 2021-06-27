UrduPoint.com
Supervisory Workshop Held For Doctors

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 04:40 PM

Supervisory workshop held for doctors

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :A supervisory workshop for specialist doctors was organised at Sahiwal Medical College here on Sunday, in collaboration with the University of Health Sciences (UHS).

Principal Prof Dr Rashid Qamar said the aim of organising the event was to enable the participating doctors to become supervisors of the new doctors, which would further enhance the faculty of Sahiwal Medical College.

The workshop was attended by 40 specialist doctors including Dr Nisar Ahmed Saeedi, Dr Haroon Ahmed Gilani, Dr Akhtar Mehboob, Dr Safia Izhar, Dr Zahid Sattar and Dr Abdul Sattar Chandia and others, besides doctors from Orthopedics, Gynecology, Surgery, Urology and other departments.

The college principal specially thanked Prof Dr Hasnain Haider Kazmi of community medicine, Central Park Medical College Lahore, for organising the workshop.

College faculty doctors also attended the event.

Certificates were also distributed among the participating doctors by the UHS at the end of the workshop.

