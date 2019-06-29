Supplementary budget three time less than previous tenure; says Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar

Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar has said that supplementary budget during the tenure of incumbent government was less as compared to the previous governments.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar has said that supplementary budget during the tenure of incumbent government was less as compared to the previous governments.

Speaking here in National Assembly, the minister said that supplementary budget during the previous year was more than Rs.

599.4 billion while it was over two hundred billion during this tenure. He said those criticizing this supplementary budget should first analyze their own performance.

The minister said that people of Pakistan had voted them to look after their interests and no one would be allowed make jugglery in figures.