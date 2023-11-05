Open Menu

Supplementary Election For General Councillor Ends

Faizan Hashmi Published November 05, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Supplementary election for General Councillor ends

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) The supplementary election for the General Councilor seat of Ward No. 8 of Town Committee Daur Tehsil Daur in District Shaheed Benazirabad concluded at 5 p.m.

The District Election Commissioner and District Returning Officer SBA Muhammad Yousuf Majeedano, Regional Election Commissioner Muhammad Yousuf Siddiqui, Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Rind, and SSP Capt (R), Haider Raza visited the polling station and watched the security and other arrangements and also inspected the election process.

Talking to the media, the district returning officer said that for the election of the general councilor, seat one polling station and four polling booths were set up for 2117 voters to exercise their right of franchise.

He said that the whole election process would remain peaceful with the cooperation of the district administration and police department. He said that police were posted and CCTV cameras were installed to maintain the law-and-order situation. Returning Officer/Assistant Commissioner Daur was also present on the occasion.

