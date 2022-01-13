UrduPoint.com

Supplementary Finance Bill Will Be Passed In The Parliament: Farrukh

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2022 | 08:47 PM

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday said that the government members and the coalition would jointly pass the supplementary finance bill

.Talking to media after the PTI parliamentary party meeting he said that the opposition's stance was to sabotage the legislation but they will fail again and the whole nation will witness their historic defeat in the Parliament .

The minister said that the supplementary finance bill would not affect the common man as taxation on commodities affecting the common man were reviewed.

He said that supplementary finance bill will prove helpful in documentation of the economy.

He said that Shahbaz Sharif should be ready for accountability, now he would be held accountable.

Some members of Sharif family escaped and some were seeking dates in the courts to avoid legal proceedings, he remarked.

