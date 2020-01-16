UrduPoint.com
Supplementary Reference Moved Against Zardari

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 06:43 PM

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Thursday moved a supplementary reference against former president and the Pakistan Peoples Party's co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari pertaining to Harish Company case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Thursday moved a supplementary reference against former president and the Pakistan Peoples Party's co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari pertaining to Harish Company case.

The anti graft body had nominated a total of 15 accused in supplementary reference, including the former president.

The reference stated that Harish and Company had taken a contract from Sindh government illegally. The company had executed the project on documents, but no construction work was done on site practically.

The NAB alleged that the contract money of the above company was used for expenditures of Nodero House.

It further said that Harish and Company was a front line firm of Zardari's owned Park Lane Estate.

