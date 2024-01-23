Open Menu

Supplier Of Narcotics To Educational Institutions Held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) The Excise Intelligence Bureau EIB-1 on Tuesday acting on a tip-off arrested a drug supplier here from Peshawar University gate, Palosi Road.

According to the spokesman of the Excise department, the accused drug smuggler was allegedly involved in selling and delivering drugs to students in the hostels of educational institutions.

The Excise police recovered 2000 grams of heroin and 1015 grams of ice from the accused identified as Basit Ali resident of district Khyber.

Further investigation from the accused was underway while a case was registered.

It is pertinent to mention here that Secretary Excise Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah and Director General Excise have formed special monitoring teams for the complete eradication and prevention of drug in educational institutions.

