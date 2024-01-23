Supplier Of Narcotics To Educational Institutions Held
Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2024 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) The Excise Intelligence Bureau EIB-1 on Tuesday acting on a tip-off arrested a drug supplier here from Peshawar University gate, Palosi Road.
According to the spokesman of the Excise department, the accused drug smuggler was allegedly involved in selling and delivering drugs to students in the hostels of educational institutions.
The Excise police recovered 2000 grams of heroin and 1015 grams of ice from the accused identified as Basit Ali resident of district Khyber.
Further investigation from the accused was underway while a case was registered.
It is pertinent to mention here that Secretary Excise Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah and Director General Excise have formed special monitoring teams for the complete eradication and prevention of drug in educational institutions.
Recent Stories
Caretaker PM chairs federal cabinet meeting
Pakistan to host Davis Cup World Group I plat-offs against India
Infinix Takes Center Stage at CES 2024
PCB contacts Ali Hamza for PSL 9 anthem
PML-N all set for power show in Ahmedpur East today
Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan on Jan 29: Solangi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2024
Skilled manpower can pave way for country’s socio-economic development: Aamir ..
Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrilling tourism showcase
Pakistani envoy, Czech minister review ties
LG representative delegation call on CM KP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SNGPL disconnects another 349 meters with Rs5m fine5 minutes ago
-
Strong institutions, competent teachers play crucial role in overall national progress : Sanjrani5 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against fake number plates, PSCA indicates 1,556 vehicles15 minutes ago
-
ECP freezes local government development funds for election transparency24 minutes ago
-
Former NA Speaker's wife passes away24 minutes ago
-
JUI-F to continue struggle for masses’ welfare: Maulana Ubaid ur Rehman24 minutes ago
-
IHC dismisses plea to transfer contempt of court case by Sheharyar Afridi24 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman Punjab takes 26 notices, resolves public issues25 minutes ago
-
Minorities in Hindutva-turned India facing growing threat: Experts25 minutes ago
-
49 foreign journalists issued visas so far for coverage of upcoming elections : Solangi34 minutes ago
-
Dr. Saqib Shaikh to assume charge as Director Health Services Karachi35 minutes ago
-
Thief gang busted, ring leader held35 minutes ago