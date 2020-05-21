UrduPoint.com
Supply And Wholesale Prices Of Fruits, Vegetables Being Supervised: DC

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 07:10 PM

Supply and wholesale prices of fruits, vegetables being supervised: DC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) ::Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has said that supply and wholesale prices of fruit and vegetables are being supervised vigorously during the last days of holy month of Ramazan.

He stated this while examining the auction process of fruit and vegetables during the visit of fruit and vegetables market Ghulam Muhammad Abad.

Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool, Extra Assistant Director Agriculture (EADA) Abdul Rehman and other officers were also present.

The DC visited different sheds of fruit and vegetable market and reviewed the auction process. He warned that unwarranted and unfair increase in auction would not be tolerated.

Later, he also distributed ration packs among deserving people at Shelter Home General Bus Stand.

