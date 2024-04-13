Open Menu

Supply From 142 Feeders Affected Due To Rain

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Supply from 142 feeders affected due to rain

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) The electricity supply to consumers was affected from 142 feeders due to heavy rain that lashed most part of the province.

According to Spokesman for Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), 56 feeders were tripped in Peshawar Circle, 44 in Khyber, 20 in Swat and 22 feeders in Bannu Circle were affected.

PESCO field staff has restored the electricity supply from the majority of the feeders while work on the remaining feeders is underway.

PESCO authorities have urged consumers to be patient and extend cooperation to workers in restoration work.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Electricity Swat Company Circle From PESCO

Recent Stories

Single-tier structure and high taxes: the recipe t ..

Single-tier structure and high taxes: the recipe to curb cigarette consumption

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024

2 days ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

2 days ago
 COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in No ..

COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan

3 days ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal

3 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024

3 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

3 days ago
 PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

4 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan