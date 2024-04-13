Supply From 142 Feeders Affected Due To Rain
Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2024 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) The electricity supply to consumers was affected from 142 feeders due to heavy rain that lashed most part of the province.
According to Spokesman for Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), 56 feeders were tripped in Peshawar Circle, 44 in Khyber, 20 in Swat and 22 feeders in Bannu Circle were affected.
PESCO field staff has restored the electricity supply from the majority of the feeders while work on the remaining feeders is underway.
PESCO authorities have urged consumers to be patient and extend cooperation to workers in restoration work.
Recent Stories
Single-tier structure and high taxes: the recipe to curb cigarette consumption
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Passenger bus toppled leaving 25 injured5 minutes ago
-
Flood water swept away roads in Chitral due to heavy rains15 minutes ago
-
32 people die in traffic accidents during Eid days across Punjab25 minutes ago
-
Posters urge Jammu people to foil Hindutva’s nefarious agenda of snatching their rights25 minutes ago
-
CM directs civic agencies to be Red Alert in view of heavy rains35 minutes ago
-
Homage paid to Pakistan Pilot Cecil Chaudhry on death anniversary35 minutes ago
-
Over 3000 Indian Sikh yatrees arrive Pakistan for Besakhi Mela45 minutes ago
-
Kissan Ittehad urges govt to buy maximum wheat from farmers45 minutes ago
-
Heavy Rainfall, thunderbolt kills nine across country45 minutes ago
-
KP CM strongly condemns killing of passengers in Noshki45 minutes ago
-
WASA issues alert after continuous rain55 minutes ago
-
Electricity suspended from 128 feeders across MEPCO region after rain55 minutes ago