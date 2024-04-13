Supply from 142 feeders affected due to rain

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) The electricity supply to consumers was affected from 142 feeders due to heavy rain that lashed most part of the province.

According to Spokesman for Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), 56 feeders were tripped in Peshawar Circle, 44 in Khyber, 20 in Swat and 22 feeders in Bannu Circle were affected.

PESCO field staff has restored the electricity supply from the majority of the feeders while work on the remaining feeders is underway.

PESCO authorities have urged consumers to be patient and extend cooperation to workers in restoration work.