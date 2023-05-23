UrduPoint.com

Supply From Punjab, Flour Price Falls In Peshawar

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Supply from Punjab, flour price falls in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :After resumption of wheat flour supply from Punjab to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a significant decrease in prices of flour bags was witnessed in Peshawar markets.

A market survey showed on Tuesday that a fall of around 3000 rupees was registered in the price of an 80 kilogram sack of flour.

The sack earlier available at Rs 15000 was now being provided by the flour traders at Rs 12000.

However, on the other hand, the nanbais were still selling the bread at exorbitant price as the bread with less weight was available at Rs 20 in the market.

A fall in prices of fine flour, special fine flour and red flour was also reported in the local market while according to the traders, a further decrease in prices of flour was expected in coming days.

