Supply of 10kg flour bag at affordable rates started in Torghar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :The district administration Torghar Tuesday started supply of 10kg flour bag to people at affordable rates aiming to provide maximum relief to them at their doorstep.

Talking to general public while inspecting flour supply in tehsil Jadba, Deputy Commissioner Torghar Safdar Azam Qureshi said that step has been taken as per directives of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the people of Torgarh district can get the best quality flour and other food items from Ramazan Shop at reasonable prices.

He said during the holy month of Ramazan, two shops have been set up in the district including Dormera, Shagai and Jadba Bazara so that people did not face any difficulty in purchasing items.

He said artificial price and increase in profiteering was usually witnessed during Ramazan and directed assistant commissioners to focus on price-checking during the holy month.

He especially directed regular checks on the cleanliness and quality of edibles.