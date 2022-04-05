UrduPoint.com

Supply Of 10kg Flour Bag At Affordable Rates Started In Torghar

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2022 | 08:29 PM

Supply of 10kg flour bag at affordable rates started in Torghar

The district administration Torghar Tuesday started supply of 10kg flour bag to people at affordable rates aiming to provide maximum relief to them at their doorstep

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :The district administration Torghar Tuesday started supply of 10kg flour bag to people at affordable rates aiming to provide maximum relief to them at their doorstep.

Talking to general public while inspecting flour supply in tehsil Jadba, Deputy Commissioner Torghar Safdar Azam Qureshi said that step has been taken as per directives of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the people of Torgarh district can get the best quality flour and other food items from Ramazan Shop at reasonable prices.

He said during the holy month of Ramazan, two shops have been set up in the district including Dormera, Shagai and Jadba Bazara so that people did not face any difficulty in purchasing items.

He said artificial price and increase in profiteering was usually witnessed during Ramazan and directed assistant commissioners to focus on price-checking during the holy month.

He especially directed regular checks on the cleanliness and quality of edibles.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Price From Best Flour

Recent Stories

Putin condemns European 'pressure' on Gazprom, war ..

Putin condemns European 'pressure' on Gazprom, warns of reprisals

1 minute ago
 Four outlaws held for selling fake mobil oil

Four outlaws held for selling fake mobil oil

1 minute ago
 Japanese Parliament to Consider Raising Duties on ..

Japanese Parliament to Consider Raising Duties on Imports From Russia - Reports

1 minute ago
 BISE-SBA announces exam form submission dates, fee ..

BISE-SBA announces exam form submission dates, fee for SSC Part I, II

1 minute ago
 Favourable draws set up Orlando Pirates to reach C ..

Favourable draws set up Orlando Pirates to reach CAF Cup final

4 minutes ago
 CM announces ownership rights to dwellers of katch ..

CM announces ownership rights to dwellers of katchi-abadis

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.