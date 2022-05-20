UrduPoint.com

Supply Of 10kgs Wheat Flour Bags Opens In Multan Division

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2022 | 07:23 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :District administration Multan on Friday began supply of 10-kilograms wheat flour (Atta) bags at a highly discounted price of Rs 490 to the people as per orders of Chief Minister Mian Hamza Shahbaz.

The process has been initiated in all the districts of the division including Multan, Khanewal, Vehari and Lodhran.

Deputy commissioner Rana Akhlaq Ahmad inaugurated supply at a flour mills in Multan and said that a big discount of Rs160 per bag was being given to the people relieving them of an overall burden worth Rs 200 billion, says an official release issued here.

Senator Rana Mahmood ul Hassan, and PML-N leaders Sheikh Tariq Rasheed, Chaudhry Abdul Waheed Arain and Rana Tahir Shabbir were also present.

Rana Mahmood ul Hassan said the big relief was laudable step by PML-N government to save people from inflation impact.

DC Rana Akhlaq said"Supply of subsidized wheat was being ensured to flour mills and it would continue unaffected particularly after subsidized wheat quota for mills is allocated." He said, all out efforts were being made to ensure supply of Atta bags to markets and sale points adding that initially it was being provided at 500 shops in Multan.

District food controller Ahmad Javed gave briefing on the occasion.

PML-N leaders also addressed the ceremony and distributed Atta bags among the deserving people.

Pakistan

