Supply of cheap flour to be ensured at sale points:DC

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir has said availability, supply and monitoring of subsidized flour to sale points would be made effective.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of the Special Price Control Magistrate here on Wednesday.

He directed the price control magistrates to make sure transparent supply of Sasta flour to the masses.

The DC ordered the district food controller and price control magistrates to take strict action against hoarders of wheat and flour in the district.

He said that official flour should not be used in hotels and tandoors.

He directed the Assistant Commissioners of all Tehsils to keep checking and monitoring of flour at sale points.