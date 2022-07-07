UrduPoint.com

Supply Of Cheaper Flour To Continue On July 8-9

Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Supply of cheaper flour to continue on July 8-9

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :The supply of cheaper flour at all sales points would continue under a quota from July 8 to 9 at 500 sales points across the district.

This stated by district food controller (DFC) Muhammad Khalid while talking to APP here on Thursday.

He said the supply of cheaper flour would remain suspended on July 10, 11 and 12 due to closure of flour mills and the supply of saasta atta would be resumed from July 13.

In the light of orders by the Punjab government, he said that 10 kg flour was available at all sales points at Rs 490.

The DFC said that all flour mills had been directed to ensure hundredpercent supply under the allotted quota while there would be nocompromise on quality.

