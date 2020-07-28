Supply of clean drinking water to citizen top priority of government: Farukh Habib

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farukh Habib has said that supply of clean drinking water to citizen is the top most priority of the present government.

Inaugurating the water filtration plants in Pertab Nagar area here, he said that water filtration plants were being made functional in different public places for the provision of clean drinking water to people near to their homes.

He said that WASA was also working on a mega project under second phase for providing clean drinkingwater facility to people. He further said that closed plants were also being made re-functional.