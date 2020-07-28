UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supply Of Clean Drinking Water To Citizen Top Priority Of Government: Farukh Habib

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 03:10 PM

Supply of clean drinking water to citizen top priority of government: Farukh Habib

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farukh Habib has said that supply of clean drinking water to citizen is the top most priority of the present government.

Inaugurating the water filtration plants in Pertab Nagar area here, he said that water filtration plants were being made functional in different public places for the provision of clean drinking water to people near to their homes.

He said that WASA was also working on a mega project under second phase for providing clean drinkingwater facility to people. He further said that closed plants were also being made re-functional.

Related Topics

Water Government Top

Recent Stories

Pakistan shortlists squd for three-match Test seri ..

7 minutes ago

Reno 3, OPPO gives you the chance to win another o ..

19 minutes ago

Russia Not Refusing to Discuss Officers Return to ..

2 seconds ago

Spain lockdown leaves 1mln jobless but not 'unempl ..

3 seconds ago

Police apprehend elderly for solemnizing marriage ..

7 minutes ago

International Federation of Journalists Condemns S ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.