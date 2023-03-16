UrduPoint.com

March 16, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik on Thursday said the first consignment of oil from Moscow (Russia) to the country would arrive in the first week of April.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that due to the poor policies of the previous regime, inflation had increased manifold in the country, also hoped that the people would get relief from the price hike after the arrival of oil from Russia.

Replying to a question about Imran Khan, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief had a feudal mindset and think that the law of Pakistan or the Constitution was not for him to follow, so he was continuously evading courts despite several orders.

Malik assured that the coalition government (PDM) had nothing to do with the arrest warrants of the PTI chairman. He added that honest political leaders did not fear arrest and always defended themselves in court with courage.

He also said that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was against political victimization while Imran Khan during his regime lodged false cases against political rivals.

"He jailed his political opponent, but now, he himself was afraid to appear before the courts", he added. He said Imran Khan was giving open statements against the constitutional institutions and wanted them to operate according to his personal whims.

