Supply Of Edibles At Subsidized Rates: Ramazan Bazar Inaugurated In Mirpur
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2025 | 03:40 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 3rd Mar, 2025) Under the spirit to ensure availability of edibles at inexpensive prices to the consumer during Holy month of Ramazan, in AJK 's Mirpur district, Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz Chaudhry Sunday on Monday inaugurated formally the 1st inexpensive Ramazan bazaar outside the Mirpur cricket stadium.
He was flanked by SSP Khawer Ali Shaukat, Jammu Kashmir United Movement Chief, Sardar Rizwan Hanif, officials of the Jammu and Kashmir United Movement, ex Kashmir Press Club Mirpur-AJK President Altaf Hamid Rao, Tehsildar, Imran Yousuf, District Information Officer Muhammad Javed Malik and other concerned officials of the district administration.
The edibles including vegetables and fruits, sift drinks items, pakoras, samosas, crockery, kitchen clothes, spices and other items will be available at a lower price fixed by the administration in the bazar as compared to the open market.
Similarly chicken meat will be available at 30 rupees less per kg according to the rate set by the administration.
The inexpensive Ramazan bazaars under traders and wholesalers had been established like last year in various other parts of this city and the district, Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz Chaudhry and SSP Khawar Ali Shaukat told APP on this occasion while elaborating the State government's priorities to ensure the supply of necessities of daily use especially edibles during Ramazan ul Mubarak.
He further told that district administration would also set up a complaints cell for monitoring the business activities at Ramazan bazaars besides for redressal of public grievances, where people's complaints would be processed immediately.
Meanwhile over 5,000 deserving including poor, down trodden people have been provided with free food facilities by the charity NGO Jammu Kashmir United Movement under Ramazan Food Package drive.
Free Seher and Iftar party’s have been organised by the forum on Sunday at more than 22 places in Mirpur city.
On this occasion, Sardar Rizwan Hanif, Ameer of Jammu and Kashmir United Movement Azad Jammu Kashmir, said since Ramazan was the holy month of blessings and mercy in which traders had decided to sell items at cheap rates for the Muslim brothers without their due profits.
Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz, SSP Khawar Ali Shaukat and others on this occasion visited various stalls of the Ramazan Bazaar and reviewed the quality and prices of the food items expressing satisfaction over the supply of the food and other related items at the bazaar.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Juan Ayuso wins Faun Drôme Classic
Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students
Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champions Trophy 2025 midway
Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 billion in first two months of 2 ..
NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance cold-temperature cancer surger ..
Emirates Red Crescent launches annual Iftar project in Hadramaut
‘Cleveland Clinic’ saves vision for patient with rare invasive fungal sinusi ..
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Paraguay
Babar Azam’s inclusion in Pakistan squad for New Zealand tour yet to be made
Maritime Security Exercise Sea Guard-25 Culminates at Karachi
Vivo X200 Pro Captures the Majestic Beauty of Snow-Capped Mountains with Shehroz ..
The Mobile Photo Revolution Is Almost Here—Are You Ready for the OPPO Reno 13 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Supply of edibles at subsidized rates: Ramazan Bazar inaugurated in Mirpur6 minutes ago
-
Ph.D scholar suggests use of Hydroxamic acid as non-antibiotic growth promoter in poultry16 minutes ago
-
14-year-old boy abducted in DI Khan16 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for action against TMO Orakzai over poor performance16 minutes ago
-
153-day closure of Tall-Parachinar Road paralyzes local life26 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast for Sindh36 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 responds to 9,590 emergencies in Feb36 minutes ago
-
Four died, nine injured in rain related incidents; PDMA36 minutes ago
-
LDA seals another 90 properties36 minutes ago
-
3-day book fair concludes at KMC36 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Dera tackles 160 emergencies last week36 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for fake call46 minutes ago