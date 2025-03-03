Supply of edibles at subsidized rates: Ramazan Bazar inaugurated in Mirpur

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 3rd Mar, 2025) Under the spirit to ensure availability of edibles at inexpensive prices to the consumer during Holy month of Ramazan, in AJK 's Mirpur district, Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz Chaudhry Sunday on Monday inaugurated formally the 1st inexpensive Ramazan bazaar outside the Mirpur cricket stadium.

He was flanked by SSP Khawer Ali Shaukat, Jammu Kashmir United Movement Chief, Sardar Rizwan Hanif, officials of the Jammu and Kashmir United Movement, ex Kashmir Press Club Mirpur-AJK President Altaf Hamid Rao, Tehsildar, Imran Yousuf, District Information Officer Muhammad Javed Malik and other concerned officials of the district administration.

The edibles including vegetables and fruits, sift drinks items, pakoras, samosas, crockery, kitchen clothes, spices and other items will be available at a lower price fixed by the administration in the bazar as compared to the open market.

Similarly chicken meat will be available at 30 rupees less per kg according to the rate set by the administration.

The inexpensive Ramazan bazaars under traders and wholesalers had been established like last year in various other parts of this city and the district, Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz Chaudhry and SSP Khawar Ali Shaukat told APP on this occasion while elaborating the State government's priorities to ensure the supply of necessities of daily use especially edibles during Ramazan ul Mubarak.

He further told that district administration would also set up a complaints cell for monitoring the business activities at Ramazan bazaars besides for redressal of public grievances, where people's complaints would be processed immediately.

Meanwhile over 5,000 deserving including poor, down trodden people have been provided with free food facilities by the charity NGO Jammu Kashmir United Movement under Ramazan Food Package drive.

Free Seher and Iftar party’s have been organised by the forum on Sunday at more than 22 places in Mirpur city.

On this occasion, Sardar Rizwan Hanif, Ameer of Jammu and Kashmir United Movement Azad Jammu Kashmir, said since Ramazan was the holy month of blessings and mercy in which traders had decided to sell items at cheap rates for the Muslim brothers without their due profits.

Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz, SSP Khawar Ali Shaukat and others on this occasion visited various stalls of the Ramazan Bazaar and reviewed the quality and prices of the food items expressing satisfaction over the supply of the food and other related items at the bazaar.

APP/ahr/378