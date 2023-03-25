Supply of edibles on subsidized rates ensured at Ramazan Bazars in AJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) : The AJK State authorities are ensuring special Ramazan Bazars in various major cities and towns with the provision of an adequate supply of edibles to the general consumers at subsidized rates during the Holy month of Ramazan.

On the special directives of the state government to all district administration of the state, the administration has launched special Ramazan Bazars in various parts of the district including one in front of MUST University's city campus at central Allama Iqbal Road.

Deputy Commissioner Ch. Amjad Iqbal told APP, here on Saturday, that in Mirpur city, the main Ramazan Bazars had been set up at Allama Iqbal Road and central N�ngi area where all quality edibles would be available at inexpensive rates as compared to the general market, fixed by the district price control committee.

The vendors at Ramazan bazaars will be bound to display the rate lists of the commodities, determined by the authorities, at a visible place at their sale points from 8.30am in the morning, he said.

When questioned that what preventive steps were being taken by the administration to take punitive action against the profiteers and hoarders, the deputy commissioner stated that an extensive drive has already been kicked off across the district to overcome the artificial price-hike on the part of the shopkeepers involved in overcharging besides creating artificial scarcity and hoarding.

Mobile teams headed by magistrates have yet been constituted to conduct surprise checking of the prices and the shopkeepers � both wholesalers and retailers, involved in charging exorbitant rates would be booked.

Besides, general shopkeepers, wholesalers and owners of the main shopping malls have also been warned to maintain the prices of the items of daily use � fixed by the administration - during and even after the Holy month of Ramadan. "The violators would be taken to task under the law", he warned.

Meanwhile, a senior AJK government official told that all the district administrations in AJK had been directed to take stringent measures to discourage illegal profiteering, hoarding and artificial scarcity of edible items during and after the Holy month of Ramazan. He declared that those involved in such an unlawful exercise will be booked.

"The sanctity of this Holy month will be maintained in all circumstances,"the official declared.

"The government is determined to ensure the availability of edibles including mutton, beef, chicken, sugar, vegetables, fruit, flour, rice, pulses and other items at inexpensive rates at Ramzan bazaars as fixed by the concerned district administrations", the official pointed out.