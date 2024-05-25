Supply Of Essential Medicines In Hospitals Continues Across Province
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) On behalf of Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah, the supply of essential medicines in hospitals continues all across the province here on Saturday.
On Saturday, consignments of essential medicines were sent to seven more district headquarters hospitals, said a spokesman of the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The hospitals included were DHQ Abbottabad, Haripur, Karak, Kohat, Mardan, Nowshera and Nasirullah Babar Memorial Hospital.
There is an ample amount of medicines in the warehouse and the supply of medicines is going on as per the need, said Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah while talking to media men during his visit to various hospitals.
This time too, about 10 billion rupees have been allocated for the purchase of medicines, he said.
Earlier in Ramazan, medicines were sent to 13 DHOs and 17 district headquarters hospitals, the health minister stated adding, the non-availability of medicines in any hospital is not acceptable.
He said the supplying medicines to remote hospitals would reduce the burden on hospitals in Peshawar.
