Supply of flour on subsidized rates continued: DC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Muhammad Ali said on Thursday that supply of flour was continued in the city on subsidized rates.

He said that 158,925 flour bags including 50716 bags of 10 kg and 108209 flour bags of 20 kg were supplied in Lahore today.

Muhammad Ali said that 10 kg flour was being sold on Rs 490 while 20 kg bag on Rs. 980.

He said that Assistant Commissioners (ACs) and price control magistrates were ensuring supply of flour.

The DC said that at 1100 sale points, the flour was being sold on subsidized rates.