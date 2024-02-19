'Supply Of Food Items At Low Prices Being Ensured'
Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2024 | 03:30 PM
NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) District Officer Industries Narowal Zeeshan Niaz has said supply of food items
at low prices is being ensured to people throughout the district.
He said 6,524 inspections were conducted throughout the district during the current
month and 72 shopkeepers were found guilty of violations who were fined Rs 591,000
while two cases were registered during the campaign and 10 profiteers were arrested.
Recent Stories
IMF demands more transparency about PSDP projects
PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars to lock horns with Quetta Gladiators today
Pak-Army, Saudi Royal Forces conduct joint military exercise
Missing Baloch Students Case: IHC expresses dismay over absence of caretaker PM
SC puts off hearing on plea against Feb 8 general elections due to non-appearanc ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2024
PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karachi Kings
PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs
PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
New building of museum at Shang Dynasty capital site to open this month7 minutes ago
-
City receives drizzle27 minutes ago
-
First Islamic countries' fashion, beauty industries festival in Istanbul from May 1827 minutes ago
-
750 litres contaminated milk discarded27 minutes ago
-
13 criminals busted37 minutes ago
-
CDA taking steps to ensure uninterpted water supply in city47 minutes ago
-
80 kites recovered47 minutes ago
-
Sehba Akhtar remembered on his 28th death anniversary47 minutes ago
-
Unidentified persons booked over stealing oil from pipeline47 minutes ago
-
Ganga Choti winter festival concludes1 hour ago
-
Distt admin for improving quality of education in govt schools1 hour ago
-
IMF demands more transparency about PSDP projects1 hour ago