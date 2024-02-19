'Supply of food items at low prices being ensured'

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) District Officer Industries Narowal Zeeshan Niaz has said supply of food items

at low prices is being ensured to people throughout the district.

He said 6,524 inspections were conducted throughout the district during the current

month and 72 shopkeepers were found guilty of violations who were fined Rs 591,000

while two cases were registered during the campaign and 10 profiteers were arrested.