Supply of gas to domestic consumers first priority: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Communications, Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said supply of gas to domestic consumers is first priority of the government under Gas Load Management Policy.

Responding to the statement of Bilawal Zardari he said, Sindh government always find clumsy excuses to criticize the Federal government for a political point-scoring.

'Parchi' Chairman exposes himself by lying on any issue without investigation. "Your qualification is nothing without 'Bhutto's name' and 'Parchi'," he said.

Kunnar-Pasakhi Deep gas field is shut for 21 days due to annual maintenance work and about 200 to 250 MMCFD is getting less from gas field.

Gas supply to non-export industry has been suspended temporarily. Supply of gas to Capto Power has also been reduced by 50 percent, Shahbaz said.

The people of Sindh can be provided relief and the situation can be improved if the 'Parchi' Chairman pay attention to the province instead of slandering the federation, he added.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is unable to provide basic facilities to the poor people of Sindh, he said adding, those who could not install a RO plant at a cost of Rs 1500 million are incompetent.

He said those who could not clean a nullah, are pointing figure at others.