Supply Of Quality Medicines To Be Ensured: Dr Nadeem

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2023 | 11:24 PM

Supply of quality medicines to be ensured: Dr Nadeem

The Ministry of Health has taken coordinated measures to ensure the supply of quality and standard medicines

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) The Ministry of Health has taken coordinated measures to ensure the supply of quality and standard medicines.

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, these steps were taken on the direction of Caretaker Federal Minister for Health, Dr Nadeem Jan.

The minister said that he would not compromise on the quality of medicines.

He said that providing safe, effective and quality medicines to the people is our priority.

Dr. Nadeem Jan said that the registration board suspended the registration of six manufacturers for producing adulterated and substandard medicines.

He said that the board has issued show-cause notices to seven manufacturers.

He said that notices were issued by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan's (DRAP) Licensing Board on violation of good manufacturing practices.

Dr. Nadeem Jan said that the board has cancelled the licenses of three pharmaceutical companies.

He said that the board approved veterinary vaccines for cattle especially the vaccine for lumpy skin disease.

