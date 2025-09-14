Open Menu

Supply Of Water Started From Hub Dam To Citizens From Early In The Morning: Murtaza Wahab

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2025 | 04:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Mayor of Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday said that the supply of water to the citizens from Hub Dam had started from seven of clock in the morning.

He said that water was released into the Hub Canal affected by the flood.

The Hub Canal was affected by the rain on Wednesday, he said adding that the canal collapsed due to the soil around the Hub Canal was washed away by the water.

Wahab said that a twenty-meter section of the Hub Canal had affected.

