Supply order issued for medicine, says MS BMC

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Medical Superintendant Bolan Medical Complex Hospital Dr Farid on Thursday said that under the released budget for the financial year 2023/24, supply orders have been issued to medicine companies for the supply of medicines.

While talking to a delegation, he said that currently in the Leishmaniasis Center of BMC Hospital Quetta, about 100 injections were being administered daily in the OPD.

Corona vaccination center is active where the third dose of Pfizer is being given, he told.

He further noted that EPI center is fully functional where vaccination is being administered for children up to five years of age to prevent various diseases.

"The biggest burn unit of the province in Bolan Medical Complex Hospital Quetta is busy serving the people where patients from Sindh and Afghanistan besides Balochistan province are being provided the best health facilities, he maintained.