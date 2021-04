Supply to remain suspended in some areas due to maintenance work: Pesco

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) would suspend power supply to certain localities due to maintenance work.

According to the company's spokesman,power Supply would remain suspended from 132 KV ShakhiChashma Grid Station on April 10 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly,consumers of 11 KV PirBala, ShahiBagh 2, Nishat 1,2, Industrial, Benazeer Women University , Pajagai1,2 ChagharMati, Opazai feeders would face inconvenience.

Similarly power Supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur-BurhanTransmssion Line on April 11 from 9AM to 5PM and as a result consumers of 132 KV Bestway Cement, SaadiCemant Factory and Hattar grid connected 11 KV Neelum Steel, Suraj Steel, Hattar 1,2,3,4,5,6,8,Ali Steel, HEO, Biafo, Sadi , SAC, Spin Ghar, SolveTech, Muree Glass, Eco Pack, AdeelShahbaz, Mustehkam Steel, Al Hadeed, Pak Accumulater, Coroner food, Mujahid Steel 2, Nelum Steel, 2, MA Steel, Capital Steel, Nomi Steel, Hattar Steel, FDL, Farid Steel, Silver Lake, AJ Gujar Steel, SurajGali 2, Sharif Gas Private LTD, 132KV Haripur grid connected 11 KV Kot Najib1,2, Town 1,2,3,4,5, Khanpur, Kalabat 1,2, SwabiMera, Town 1,2,3,4,5, Panian 1,2, SN Khan, Baldher, Phosphate, ZebPharma, T and T Colony, Chamba Project and Judicial complex Haripur, 132 KV KholianBala grid connected 11 KV City , Kokal, Town, Mirpur 2, industrial 1, Kholian and Jabri feeders would face outages.

Power Supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Besham Grid Station on April 11 from 9AM to 5PM, resultantly,consumers of 132 KV Thakot grid connected 11 KV Besham 1,2, Thakot, and 132 KV Pattan grid connected 11 KV Dubair and Dhassu feeders would face inconvenience.,Moreover, consumers of 11 KV Mankai , Khair Abad, New Khair Abad, Jehangira Town, Jalbai, New Torder, Attock , Jalsai, Akora 1,2, feeders will face outages on April 11 b from 9AM to 3PM. Consumers of 132 KV Bannu grid connected 11 KV feeders on April 12.