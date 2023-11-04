Open Menu

Supply, Wholesale Rates Being Monitored To Check Price Hike: DC

Sumaira FH Published November 04, 2023 | 02:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said that supply and wholesale prices of fruit and vegetables were being supervised minutely for keeping balance between supply and demand in order to discourage the negative trend of the price hike.

He stated this while examining the auction process of fruit and vegetables during his visit to the fruit and vegetables market (Sabzi Mandi), Sadhar, early in the morning. He visited different sheds of the fruit and vegetable market and reviewed the auction process. He warned that unwarranted and unfair increase in auction would not be tolerated.

He said that fair profit was a right in business but exploitation of consumers would not be allowed.

He directed the Market Committee staff for keeping a vigilant eye on business activities in the market and said immediate action should be taken against elements involved in creating the shortage of essential items through hoarding.

He said that price lists should be issued immediately after auction by adding a reasonable profit to the wholesale price so that consumers could procure fruit and vegetables at fixed prices.

