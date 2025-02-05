Support for Kashmir will continue until its freedom: Sher Ali Gorchani

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Provincial Minister for Mines and Minerals, Sher Ali Gorchani, in his message on Kashmir Solidarity Day, stated that Pakistan will always stand with the Kashmiri people. The sacrifices of Kashmiris will be written in golden letters in history, and their right to self-determination will continue to be highlighted on every platform.

He emphasized that Kashmir was not just a territorial dispute but a humanitarian crisis that needs an urgent resolution. He urged the international community to take notice of the oppression faced by the Kashmiri people and play its role in securing their rights.

Reaffirming his commitment, the minister stated that the darkness of oppression will end, and soon, the sun of freedom will rise in Kashmir. He reiterated that Kashmir is the lifeline of Pakistan, and the nation will never abandon it.