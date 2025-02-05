Open Menu

Support For Kashmir Will Continue Until Its Freedom: Sher Ali Gorchani

Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Support for Kashmir will continue until its freedom: Sher Ali Gorchani

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Provincial Minister for Mines and Minerals, Sher Ali Gorchani, in his message on Kashmir Solidarity Day, stated that Pakistan will always stand with the Kashmiri people. The sacrifices of Kashmiris will be written in golden letters in history, and their right to self-determination will continue to be highlighted on every platform.

He emphasized that Kashmir was not just a territorial dispute but a humanitarian crisis that needs an urgent resolution. He urged the international community to take notice of the oppression faced by the Kashmiri people and play its role in securing their rights.

Reaffirming his commitment, the minister stated that the darkness of oppression will end, and soon, the sun of freedom will rise in Kashmir. He reiterated that Kashmir is the lifeline of Pakistan, and the nation will never abandon it.

Recent Stories

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Democratic Republic of Tim ..

2 minutes ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Turkiye

2 minutes ago
 UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 tril ..

UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 trillion by end of 2024: Mohammed ..

47 minutes ago
 New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for T ..

New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for Tri-nation series

1 hour ago
 Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse ac ..

Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse activities

1 hour ago
 Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes ..

Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes away in Lisbon

1 hour ago
Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues s ..

Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues supporting emirate's comprehens ..

2 hours ago
 Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum ..

Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum’s network of sponsors

2 hours ago
 UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate hu ..

UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate human performance through AI

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human F ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ceremony

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mubarak discusses football cooperation ..

Hamdan bin Mubarak discusses football cooperation with Kazakhstan

3 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates exhibition in Rome sh ..

Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates exhibition in Rome showcasing Sharjah's ancient tie ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan