Support group delegation visits Catholic Church

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :A delegation of Bahawalpur Support Group (BSG) headed by Federal secretary (retired), Hafiz Hussain Ahmed Madni on Wednesday visited Catholic Church located in the city.

According to a press release by BSG, the members of Bahawalpur Support Group, an organization formed for promotion of Inter-Faith Harmony visited the Catholic Church and held a meeting with religious leaders of the Church.

During the meeting They assured them of their fully support and cooperation in order to promote Inter-Faith harmony.