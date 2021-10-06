UrduPoint.com

Support Group Delegation Visits Catholic Church

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 11:40 AM

Support group delegation visits Catholic Church

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :A delegation of Bahawalpur Support Group (BSG) headed by Federal secretary (retired), Hafiz Hussain Ahmed Madni on Wednesday visited Catholic Church located in the city.

According to a press release by BSG, the members of Bahawalpur Support Group, an organization formed for promotion of Inter-Faith Harmony visited the Catholic Church and held a meeting with religious leaders of the Church.

During the meeting They assured them of their fully support and cooperation in order to promote Inter-Faith harmony.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur Church

Recent Stories

WETEX, DSS host 10 international pavilions, more t ..

WETEX, DSS host 10 international pavilions, more than 1,200 companies from 55 co ..

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM refuses to step down on calls of BA ..

Balochistan CM refuses to step down on calls of BAP’s lawmakers

3 minutes ago
 PM reaffirm his govt's commitment to end polio in ..

PM reaffirm his govt's commitment to end polio in Pakistan

28 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 6th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 6th October 2021

4 hours ago
 Expo 2020’s Women’s World Majlis highlights th ..

Expo 2020’s Women’s World Majlis highlights the role of female participation ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.